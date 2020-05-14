A Frank Lloyd Wright House From 1949 Just Hit the Market for $2.75 Million

Since most of us are spending the foreseeable future at home, why not live somewhere spectacular? Like this 1950s masterpiece designed by the prolific American starchitect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Known as “Neils House,” the sprawling 2,511-square-foot residence has just been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for the princely sum of $2.75 million. Located on the tree-lined shores of Cedar Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the home dates back to a 1949 commission by Henry J. Neils and his wife Freida.

In Wright’s own words, the house served as an exemplar of “affordable, beautiful housing for a democratic America” and it features Wright’s signature post-World War II “Usonian” architecture. Wright used the term to describe the inexpensive homes which he designed specifically for the middle class. This group of 60 or so dwellings were typically single-story and modest in size, but still had plenty of Wright’s panache. Case in point: Neils House.

With a striking stone façade, the home boasts a spate of unique elements that Wright developed in partnership with the owners, who were also architecture buffs. In fact, Henry Neils worked in stone and architectural material distribution, and thus the house features unconventional marble walls. It’s the only one of Wright’s designs to do so and will give you something to marvel at while in quarantine.

The house sits on a half-acre lot and boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The L-shaped floor plan conveniently separates the living and sleeping quarters from one another, while floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of natural light in. Meanwhile, the distinctly retro furnishings hark back to the ‘60s and balance out the space. Since it was completed in 1951, only two owners have occupied the remarkable dwelling and the property has been meticulously maintained and cared for.

Ready to make an offer? Head to Sotheby’s International Realty’s website. Of course, if you don’t have a spare $3 million, you can check out some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s breathtaking designs via virtual tour or peruse more pictures of the property below: