Refined Petrolheads, Rejoice! This French-Inspired Mansion in Missouri Has a 7-Car Showroom and a Its Own Repair Shop

A stately mega-mansion that appears as if it’s straight out of Europe just hit the market—in Missouri. And with a car showroom and repair shop on-site, the palatial abode is also a petrolhead’s paradise.

Set on seven-and-a-half acres just outside downtown St. Louis, the French-inspired estate is jam-packed with perks. Aside from coming with bragging rights as Missouri’s most expensive listing, the $15 million pad also includes comforts that non-motorheads can enjoy. A wine cellar? Check. Home theater? Got that, too. A private lake? You bet. And if you do happen to be a car collector, consider the seven-car garage your private oasis.

A $15 million European-style mansion just became Missouri’s most expensive listing. Square One Media, Brandon Monzyck

“It has every amenity you can possibly think of,” Stephanie Oliver of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty tells Mansion Global. As for the massive primary home, the owners paid a hefty $10 million for it back in 2009 and finished building the estate five years later in 2014. Oliver notes that it’s “definitely French inspired” and that the owners had many of the materials imported from Europe.

Once you get a glimpse inside, you’ll find a dramatic stair rotunda at the center, plus vaulted ceilings, decorative millwork and large expansive windows throughout. Across its 30,000 square feet, there are five spacious bedroom suites and nine full bathrooms. Elsewhere you’ll find a chef’s kitchen, conservatory, billiard room, fitness center and even a saloon.

Inside the estate is a car showroom, auto repair shop with a lift and even a car wash. Square One Media, Brandon Monzyck

As for the backyard? Well, the grounds here are going to be pretty hard to beat. For starters, there’s a giant infinity pool and spa, complete with a swim-up bar, waterslide and waterfall. Or you could always go for a dip in your own private lake. If you prefer your recreational activities to take place on land, a sports court should suffice. “It’s just an adult playground—or a child’s playground,” Oliver tells the listing site. Hey, we’d definitely accept a playdate there.

