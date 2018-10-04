French Charm Permeates a Los Angeles Home

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the mansion at 2001 S. Oak Knoll Ave is located in the European countryside. Tucked into the quiet Los Angeles neighborhood of San Marino, Calif. and encircled by trees, the French Contemporary estate channels all the grandeur and romance of a Parisian pied-à-terre. Hidden behind private gates on a 1.76-acre park-like lot, the manse offers remarkable privacy and security—yet its proximity to downtown Los Angeles is an undeniable draw.

Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet, the two-story home holds six bedrooms, six baths, and two half baths. A dramatic foyer with a grand staircase leads into a formal living room with a fireplace and wood-paneled library. The main floor also includes an eat-in kitchen comes with a breakfast nook and butler’s pantry, a formal dining room, a family room with a drop-down screen for movie watching, two bedroom suites, and a four-car garage.

The upstairs level contains four bedrooms (including a master suite with a sumptuous bath, balcony, and walk-in closets) as well as an additional living room that can also be used as a playroom, office, or study. In the manicured backyard, a sparkling swimming pool and spa are located next to an outdoor kitchen and large deck. The tennis court and large lawn provide plenty of space to play a leisurely game with friends. The grounds also include a guest house with a full bath, sauna, and kitchen.

Should the comforts of home grow too confining, there’s plenty to do in nearby Pasadena. The historic Langham Huntington, Pasadena hotel is located just down the street, and the Huntington (which shows off an impressive art collection and botanical gardens) is within easy driving distance. The home is currently on the market for $10.48 million. Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.