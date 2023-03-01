Alfred Hitchcock Filmed One of His Classics at This Historic French Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $3.8 Million.

If you thought this villa in the South of France looked familiar, that’s because it appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 Academy Award-winning thriller, To Catch a Thief. Now, the Côte d’Azur abode can be yours.

Nestled in the hills of Nice, the residence where the legendary filmmaker shot the kiss between Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly) and John Robie (Cary Grant) has hit the market. Though, if you want to own a piece of cinematographic history, it’ll cost you a cool $3.8 million (€3.6 million). Originally built in 1935, the spread features a main house and a charming guest cottage that offers up seven bedrooms and a combined 4,574 square feet of living space between them. In addition, the compound sits on over an acre of land in Saint-Jeannet with a large parking area. The fact that it overlooks the French Riviera coast is, of course, just another perk.

The French villa that served as a filming location for Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief has listed for $3.8 million. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

“The view of the village under the Baou with the visual impression of the two silhouettes of stars embracing each other is simply breathtaking,” notes the listing in reference to the iconic scene. The movie itself took home the Oscar for Best Cinematography in 1956 and was also nominated for Best Set Decoration, thanks in large part to the scenic Mediterranean landscape.

The historic home, which overlooks the French Riviera, has a large swimming pool and a guest cottage. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Constructed out of stone to complement the rockiness of the site, the palatial pad has been carefully preserved throughout the years by its current owners—they’ve worked hard to retain the property’s old-world feel while also making improvements. Internally, you can still find an abundance of vintage-looking features. Built-ins, wood paneling, big archways and ornate chandeliers give the space a ton of character. Outside, there’s a sparkling swimming pool for you to take a dip in or lay out next to. Either way, there are worse ways to spend your summer than living it up at this stately home.

Click here to see all the photos of this historic villa in Saint-Jeannet.