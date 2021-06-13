A Mega-Producer for Rihanna, Beyoncé and Katy Perry Just Listed His LA Mansion for $14.9 Million

Seeking to hone your songwriting skills in the shadow of a two-time Grammy winner? Or maybe you’re just curious to know how it feels to live like a world-renowned lyricist? Well, now could be your opportunity to have some of the “Stargate” dust at this listing, which just hit the market in Westside L.A., rub off on you. For a tad shy of $15 million, pick up the keys to this amenity-laden Brentwood contemporary currently owned by Mikkel Eriksen.

Not familiar with Eriksen? He’s half of the successful Los Angeles-based song production team Stargate, which is known for writing and producing hits for some of the biggest R&B and pop acts in recent history. Together with his partner, Tor Hermansen, the pair have penned and produced mega-smashes: Katy Perry’s “Firework”; Chris Brown’s “With You”; and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable,” just to name a few of their mega-hits. But Stargate is perhaps best-known for its extensive work with global pop superstar Rihanna, her #1 hits “Take A Bow,” “Diamonds,” and “S&M” are just a handful of the hits on which they’ve collaborated.

Secluded behind gates and towering hedges, on a large corner lot in Brentwood, the striking all-white structure was developed in 2019—the same year Eriksen purchased it brand new for $12 million—by Huntington Estate Properties, and offers jaw-dropping ocean and city views. Inside, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom dwelling holds 8,000-plus square feet of glamorous yet functional living space on three levels sporting soaring ceilings, custom artwork, decorative hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling disappearing walls of glass.

Cindy Ambuehl of Compass is the listing agent for the property.

A walkway cruises past a soothing, lily-padded koi pond and up to a wooden front door that leads way into an open-concept layout mixing Scandinavian aesthetics with high-quality finishes.

Highlights here include a living room that currently houses a grand piano—not to mention a couple of Grammys—along with a spacious family room with a linear fireplace that opens to a large covered patio ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

There’s also a formal dining room portioned off with a slatted wood wall, and a sleek gourmet kitchen outfitted with dual, eat-in islands and top-of-the-line appliances.

A dramatic floating staircase heads upstairs, where the sumptuous master retreat has a fireplace and a wraparound balcony, and comes equipped with large walk-in closet, and spa-like bath showcasing a soaking tub and massive shower.

Back on the lower level, there’s a game room with a wet bar and double-sided fireplace, a movie theater, professionally built music studio and indoor/outdoor gym.

As for the grassy, resort-like grounds, expect to find a zero-edge pool and spa flanked by a pergola-like cabana boasting a fireplace, big-screen TV and cascading waterfall; and then there’s the herb garden and sport court.

Topping it all off: a secluded rooftop deck offering cabana lounges and a sitting area with fire-pit, plus the option to plunk down $4.4 million to buy the adjacent .37-acre lot—now occupied by a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 2,499 square feet of living space—to create the ultimate L.A. compound.

