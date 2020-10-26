A Sprawling Prosecco Vineyard and Villa in Italy Just Hit the Market for $13.6 Million

There’s nothing like unlimited sparkling wine to sweeten a transoceanic seachange. Now a sprawling, historic estate in northeast Italy wants to give one lucky buyer the chance to do both.

The picturesque Friuli wine estate, located in the province of Pordenone, comes with nearly 20 hectares of vineyards for the production of DOC Prosecco. That means new owners will likely have an endless supply of bubbly with which to toast their new lives.

Situated in the idyllic countryside of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the property features more than a dozen different historic dwellings, a landscaped garden that’s nearly as big as a football field, an incredible outdoor pool and, of course, the vineyards. Furthermore, it offers 53.4 hectares of verdant farmland where one can grow corn, sorghum and alfalfa, along with a further 30 hectares that are currently rented out and used for rooted and grafted vines.

The sprawling estate includes 10 habitable houses that offer just shy of 100,000 square feet of combined interior space—not to mention 30 bedrooms and 29 bathrooms. It currently operates as a successful accommodation business and is also used to host events. At the heart of the property lies a storied 18th-century main villa. It underwent restoration in 2003 and features an event hall and professional kitchen.

The largest of the houses, known as the Gastaldia, offers 13 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms across three different levels. Elsewhere, there’s a hamlet comprised of four smaller buildings, a warden’s apartment, a consecrated 15th-century chapel that can seat up to 40 people, three stables, an eight-room warehouse, a two-story barn and various storage rooms. There’s also plenty of space for future construction if you wish to expand.

The estate’s biggest drawcard, of course, is the Prosecco vineyard. Each year, it produces roughly 400 tons of Glera grapes which are then turned into “excellent sparkling wine,” according to the property listing. It’s no exaggeration to say that your flute shall never run dry.

If the property is a natural fit for oeniphiles, it has a slew of features that will appear history buffs. Take, for instance, the 1,200-square-foot watermill; it dates back to the early 16th century and still features the original machinery and classic stone archways.

As to be expected, this slice of paradise comes at a cost. Friuli wine estate is currently listed with Christie’s International Realty for $13.6 million (€11.5 million). But, hey, sipping your own homegrown Prosecco is pretty much priceless.

Check out more photos of the estate below: