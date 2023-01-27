This Fully Furnished Oceanfront Condo on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row Just Listed for $18 Million

As far as Miami residential towers go, Turnberry Ocean Club on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row remains one of the city’s most illustrious buildings. And now you can call one of its incredible homes your own, thanks to this latest listing.

Situated in Sunny Isles Beach, this residence recently hit the market for $18 million and comprises units 1401 and 1402. With double the space of the typical unit, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 6,740 square feet and is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey residence. The space features contemporary furnishings in a neutral palette of gray, tan and white that allow the surrounding views to take center stage.

The kitchen and dining area. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The residence is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and glass-sliding doors. From the living room, the doors open up to a sunrise oceanfront terrace that spans the width of the great room. The 11-foot-deep terrace fits an outdoor dining and lounge area and is shaded, making it the perfect reprieve from the hot Miami sun. Swathed in marble and wood, the home has an international appeal with custom European design elements such as Snaidero Italian custom cabinetry and Dornbracht fixtures. There are also state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances in the kitchen, as well as stone countertops.

The residence has five bedrooms. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The sprawling residence has a breakfast area, a formal dining room, a library/office, a family room, maid or in-law quarters and a media room. As far as bedrooms go, the natural light-filled primary suite is exceptional. There’s a sitting area, large walk-in closet and two bathrooms with a separate tub and tower. The bedrooms or office could easily be converted into a gym, in-residence spa or studio, though residents have access to every amenity imaginable within Turnberry Ocean Club’s tower.

The 52-story oceanfront tower is sought after for its ultra-luxe homes and six levels of hotel-like amenity spaces, such as a cantilevered pool that hangs off the side of the building. The three-story Sky Club, the shared amenity space, includes a spa, a wine vault and a entire wellness floor. There is also a Turnberry Marina, multilingual lifestyle concierge and Turnberry Isle Country Club membership that is complimentary with the purchase of a residence.

Check out more photos of the property below:

There is an 11-foot-deep oceanfront terrace that spans the length of the condo. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The home is being sold fully furnished. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The kitchen. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The dining area. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences

The library/office. Turnberry Ocean Club Residences