This Exhibition of 21st-Century Furniture Takes Place Inside a $25 Million Loft You Can Buy

We’ve been seeing this trend for a while now: the urban condo or penthouse as backdrop for an art exhibition or showcase for furniture brands such as B&B Italia or Fendi Casa. But the latest collaboration inside one of the units at the Walker Tower, an Art Deco building in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, is a standout among the examples.

The loft is for sale, of course: four bedrooms and four and a half baths across two floors for just shy of $25 million. But the variety of collectible 21st-century furnishings and decor from Galerie Philia makes this one of the better uses of a home that’s up for grabs. Visitors can see how 70 pieces (also all for sale, naturally) from an international mix of designers might fit in the context of a real-world apartment and with each other. The exhibit isn’t limited to larger furnishings or art on the walls, but includes all the little bits that make a house a home, from benches and side tables to vases, mirrors and light fixtures.

Pieces, some eclectic (such as a sculptural table lamp by Elisa Uberti (above) and some serene and simple (such as the clean-lined wood stools by Cedric Breisacher), were all selected by Galerie Philia and the exhibition’s co-curator, Italian designer and architect Pietro Franceschini, to reflect the functionality of each room. The joint effort between the gallery and Noble Black, a broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, runs through May 15. Unless someone snaps up the whole kit and caboodle first, of course.

Check out more photos of the loft below: