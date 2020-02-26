Quantcast
The 11 Most Luxurious Ranches in the US, from Equestrian Paradises to Wild West Outposts

For all you city slickers looking to skip town.

West Creek Ranch, Colorado LIV Sotheby's International Realty

While there’s a lot of glitz and glam associated with calling a big city home, there’s much to be said for getting away and kicking back in an upscale, ranch-style setting in a remote locale. There’s something quintessentially American about a home on the range. Many have poured millions into making their dream ranch getaway a reality, building art museums, chapels, airstrips and even full-blown resorts on-site. Most are tucked away in enclaves in Colorado—in some cases, the ranch is the enclave—but there are a handful of offerings to be found in California, Texas and other Western states as well, if you know where to look. Regardless of where you’ll be putting down your roots to recharge, there’s plenty of opportunity for fishing, hiking and horseback riding. So if you want to pull a Green Acres and escape city life for something a bit more pastoral, these are the 11 ranches we’d recommend.

