Quantcast
// RR One

5 Homes With Spectacular Views to Distract You From Your Cabin Fever

Feeling stir-crazy? These residences—and their otherworldly vistas—could be a welcome antidote.

La Jolla, California, Real Estate Rancho Photos

Cabin fever has officially set in. No matter how opulent your current digs, being quarantined for weeks on end is enough to make anyone crave a different view. Imagine floating at the edge of your infinity pool in Hawaii, the ocean waves crashing just beyond, or hosting a few friends (post-quarantine, of course) at your 82nd-floor New York City condo, where floor-to-ceiling glass windows afford spectacular vistas of the city below. Below, five homes on the market with absurdly gorgeous views from almost every room—because, hey, a little real estate escapism never hurt anyone.

More Homes for Sale

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad