5 Homes With Spectacular Views to Distract You From Your Cabin Fever

Cabin fever has officially set in. No matter how opulent your current digs, being quarantined for weeks on end is enough to make anyone crave a different view. Imagine floating at the edge of your infinity pool in Hawaii, the ocean waves crashing just beyond, or hosting a few friends (post-quarantine, of course) at your 82nd-floor New York City condo, where floor-to-ceiling glass windows afford spectacular vistas of the city below. Below, five homes on the market with absurdly gorgeous views from almost every room—because, hey, a little real estate escapism never hurt anyone.