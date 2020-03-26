Extreme Social Distancing: 7 Private Islands That You Can Buy Right Now

Having gobs of homes is one thing, but few real estate titles are as illustrious as having your own island. Whether it’s a tiny strip of land off the coast of Belize for $150,000 or an 110-acre isle near Thailand for $160 million, private isles come in many different shapes, sizes and price points. And while you might first think of the Exuma archipelago in the Bahamas as the place to be—both Johnny Depp and magician David Copperfield have islands there, with many others still on the market—offerings in the Mediterranean and Oceania have their paradisal perks as well. No matter how you slice it, though, buying and building on an island is a huge investment in terms of both time and money, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve picked the right one from the get go. Below, seven private islands that won’t disappoint.