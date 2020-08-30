This $75 Million Malibu Mansion Has Breezy Interiors as Striking as Its Cliffside Views

Developer and designer Scott Gillen purchased this bird’s nest of a property high on a Malibu cliff, overlooking the Pacific on one side and a dramatic, verdant canyon on the other. He built the 15,500-square-foot home—and its adjacent guesthouse—from scratch, putting obsessive thought into every joist and hinge. This vast open floor plan allows for seamless flow between an ultra-modern kitchen and warm living spaces, both indoors and out. The estate, furnished with custom pieces, is listed at $75 million.