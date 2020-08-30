Quantcast
// RR One

This $75 Million Malibu Mansion Has Breezy Interiors as Striking as Its Cliffside Views

The home has stunning views of land and sea.

Scott Gillen Malibu Courtesy of Unvarnished

Developer and designer Scott Gillen purchased this bird’s nest of a property high on a Malibu cliff, overlooking the Pacific on one side and a dramatic, verdant canyon on the other. He built the 15,500-square-foot home—and its adjacent guesthouse—from scratch, putting obsessive thought into every joist and hinge. This vast open floor plan allows for seamless flow between an ultra-modern kitchen and warm living spaces, both indoors and out. The estate, furnished with custom pieces, is listed at $75 million.

More Homes for Sale

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad