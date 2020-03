When Jackie Kennedy needed to escape the press, one of her secret hideouts was this Bahamian retreat. Set on New Providence Island in the exclusive Lyford Cay development on the club’s private course, the mansion has had some illustrious owners. Jack Heinz—of ketchup fame—was one, and most recently, sculptor John Safer. After a complete remodel, the home is being sold for $5.5 million, listed with Philip Hillier of H.G. Christie realty.