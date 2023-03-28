This $13 Million Georgian-Style Abode in London Is Brimming With British Elegance

For Richstone Properties, it’s all about the details. CEO David Rich-Jones and his team across the pond have extensive knowledge of Georgian architecture—they recently completed the nearly $50 million restoration of London’s Templeton House, for instance—so when it came to building a new manse southwest of the Thames, the architecture was carefully considered.

Although it was only built in 2020, Langdale House has the feel of a classic English manor. Sitting on a quarter of an acre in the tony area of Roehampton, the $13 million pad features classic Georgian-style symmetry and proportions but with a contemporary twist. The exterior is framed by a portico made of Belgian blue stone, large white windows, and a perfectly manicured garden. The light, airy living quarters have an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects the lounge with the custom kitchen and dining table. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead to a backyard that is perfect for London’s sunnier and warmer days.

The kitchen and dining room. Richstone Properties

The four-story, 8,423-square-foot home offers six bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a cozy yet elegant drawing room, a charming study, a generously sized wine cellar, a high-tech gym, and an entertainment suite with a billards table. There’s also a self-contained guest apartment with its own kitchen, bathroom, and living area. It even has double-height doors that open to its own private terrace—ideal for older children, an au pair, staff, or extra family members.

Every last detail was crafted to perfection, from the solid-oak staircase to the hand-painted cabinetry. The interior is adorned with antiques that were hand-picked from all across the globe and give the home a defined sense of character. The muted color palette of pale green, blue, gray, and ivory also plays perfectly against the light oak flooring. Each room offers plenty of privacy, too. The primary bedroom, for example, has a separate dressing room, a private sitting area, and an en suite with a freestanding tub.

The drawing room. Richstone Properties

Outside, a tiered English garden awaits. The landscaping is split over four levels and has ample lawn space for entertaining. There’s also a spacious patio for alfresco dining. Other highlights of the abode include solar panels, underfloor heating, and an integrated wireless audio system.

The home has Georgian-style architecture. Richstone Properties

The refinements aren’t finished yet, either. This year, the home will be slightly updated to include paneling within the drawing room, a built-in, onyx-lined bar, and high-gloss finishes in the entertainment area.

Not ready to buy? Richstone Properties will also accept renters for two to three years at $68,000 per month.

Check out more photos of the Langdale House below:

The backyard, including the garden and patio. Richstone Properties

The entertainment suite. Richstone Properties

The primary bedroom. Richstone Properties

The gym. Richstone Properties

Another bedroom. Richstone Properties

The study. Richstone Properties