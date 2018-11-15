Give the Gift of Making Your Own Wine in Napa Valley

The best gifts don’t fit in a box. And for the wine connoisseur in your life, what better gift could you give than one that lets them make their own wine, right on the property of one of the two remaining homes at Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley. Nestled in the heart of wine country and surrounded by vineyards, these four-bedroom residences allow oenophiles to savor the wine country lifestyle season after season.

And though there’s a lot to love, wine connoisseurs will raise their glasses to the onsite grape-to-glass winemaking program led by winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown (who was awarded 20 percent 100-point wine scores from The Wine Advocate). The wine program, which is the first of its kind at a Four Seasons, gives budding winemakers the chance to help harvest, ferment, blend, and bottle their own wines. After being grown in the onsite, five-acre vineyard, Cabernet grapes will be moved to the winery for production. The winery’s private tasting room and temperature-controlled wine storage facility will be available exclusively to homeowners.

After trying their hand at making wine, oenophiles can head back to one of the beautifully designed homes that overlook the picturesque vineyard and mountains.

InteriorInspired by the California countryside, architect John Hill created farmhouse-style, open-concept residences. The homes have up to three master suites with walk-in closets, combined living/dining areas, two-car garages, and plenty of wine storage. Fireplaces add a cozy feel to the living room, while covered terraces make it easy for residences and guests to sip wine as they watch the sunset or enjoy an alfresco meal. Owners can also choose to purchase a Four Seasons-approved furnishing package designed by Erin Martin Interior Design and place their home in the resort’s short-term rental program.

The property at Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley is on track to open early next year. Prices for the residences start at $4.5 million.