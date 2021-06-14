Quantcast
RR One

This $22.5 Million Miami Beach Home Lets You Step Into the Infinity Pool Right From the Master Bedroom

The glassy mansion is located on one of the most exclusive islands in the area.

San Marino island Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

Having a big pool in your front yard is pretty great. Of course, for some, the standard infinity pool design just isn’t novel anymore—especially if neighbors on all sides have nearly identical aquatic setups. Those looking for more dynamic outdoor offerings are in luck, as a new listing on the exclusive San Marino Island in Miami Beach features a 69-foot, cantilevered pool with a glass window in the bottom. In other words, you’ll feel a bit like you’re floating in the air while doing a lap.

Listed for $22.5 million, the home was originally built by Peter Bohlin of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, a renowned architect who’s perhaps best known for his work designing Apple Stores around the world. He created the home on San Marino Island to precisely suit the lifestyle of the owners. “The wife loves doing laps, so she wanted a lap pool, and she wanted it off the bedroom,” says listing agent Julian Johnston of Corcoran. So why part with it? The couple has been spending more and more time in California over the years.

San Marino Island

A closer look at the cantilevered infinity pool  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

Altogether the mansion is 5,570 square feet, with four beds, five and a half baths and 100 feet of water frontage. The home also has a dock for stashing boats. The lot is nearly 13,000 square feet combined.

This location isn’t bad either. As in much of Miami, demand for ocean-facing real estate has skyrocketed in the past year, with tech billionaires like Peter Thiel and Keith Rabois both investing in homes in the area.

San Marino Island

The living room  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

And since the home was the owners’ passion project, no expense was spared. The interiors feature a palette of white oak, limestone, concrete and ipe, and there’s an outdoor lounge outside for enjoying the views of Biscayne Bay. Naturally, you get a good view of the water from the infinity pool as well, so long as you’re game to swim a few laps.

Check out more photos below:

San Marino Island

The kitchen  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

San Marino Island

The deck  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

San Marino Island

The office  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

San Marino Island

One of the bedrooms  Photo: Courtesy of The Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group

