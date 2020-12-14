Quantcast
Picture it: The Former Home of ‘Golden Girls’ Star Estelle Getty Just Listed for $6.9 Million

It's the first time the place has been up for grabs in almost 20 years.

1240 N Wetherly Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

If you’re a fan of The Golden Girlsthen you know Estelle Getty. The late actress played the wisecracking Sophia Petrillo on the sitcom for seven years, and was among its most beloved characters. Now, for $6.9 million, show devotees have a chance to own the 4,300-square-foot manse where Getty once lived.

The gated property is located in a residential area just above Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles; it was originally built in the late 1940s. Getty reportedly purchased it in 1994 and lived there for about seven years before selling it to the current owners for $1.5 million in 2001. Since then, the place has gotten quite a few updates, including the addition of a spectacular, 1,700-bottle wine cellar.

Another recent revamp is the kitchen, which features Jerusalem limestone floors, Brazilian granite counters and a large walk-in pantry. An attached laundry room has a separate entrance.

1240 N Wetherly

The kitchen.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

Outside a porch wraps the house, and the backyard includes a pool and a covered area for outdoor entertaining with a service bar, refrigerator and built-in cabinets.

The home has five bedrooms and five baths, but the primary bedroom is the showstopper. The suite includes a walk-in closet, French doors that opening onto the backyard and a bathroom with a large steam shower and heated limestone floors.

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The living room.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

There’s room to customize the place to your liking, too. The lower level includes a home office space, but there’s an additional room that could serve as a second office—or a gym. Plus, two additional large rooms make for great storage spaces for all your Golden Girls memorabilia.

No, it’s not Sophia Petrillo’s beloved Sicily, but the Wetherly Drive address is still pretty gorgeous in its own right and with a Hollywood pedigree. As for what the future buyer will do with the place? In the oft-quoted words of Petrillo herself, “Picture it…”

Check out more photos, below:

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The wine cellar.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The pool.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The outdoor pavilion.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for The Agency

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The home office.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for the Agency

Los Angeles, Golden Girls, Real Estate

The primary bedroom.  Photography by Simon Berlyn for the Agency

