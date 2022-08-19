Famed California Architect Ray Kappe’s First Single-Family Home Is up for Sale

Late architect Ray Kappe designed over 100 modernist homes in California throughout his 70-plus-year career. Now, one of his earliest works has hit the market.

Known as The Gordon & Hildred Goetschel House, this hillside Glendale residence was Kappe’s first-ever single-family commission—and it just listed for $2.1 million. Nestled in the Verdugo Woodlands, the wood-clad property combines the architect’s signature mid-century modern aesthetic with materials from the natural landscape. Met with glass and steel, of course. Also referred to as Mesa Lilia, it comprises three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Kappe completed the design of this single-family home in 1954. However, it has recently been lovingly reimagined by LA’s HabHouse. The firm’s latest project consisted of renovating original detailing around the property and refurbishing whatever elements remained intact. One fixture of note is the residence’s original pool, also designed by Kappe, which HabHouse restored with new equipment, plaster, tile and coping.

The 1,721-square-foot home is made up of redwood siding and unpainted masonry block, which speaks to Kappe’s known love of nature and the environment. Continuing his organic, thoughtful approach to architecture are large, expansive walls of glass windows that let in swaths of sunlight. Embracing its location, one must climb a flight of wooden stairs surrounded by California Live Oak trees to access the Glendale residence. Elsewhere, a poolside patio is an idyllic spot to gaze out at the rocky hills. On the perimeter of the house is a slat wood pergola.

Inside, warm earth tones abound. Think mustard yellows, glossy mahogany and pops of seafoam green. The home is spread across a single level in an open floorplan with wood beam ceilings, redwood panels and walls of glass running throughout. A set of glass sliders in the dining area grant access to the backyard and pool. In the living room, a stone fireplace and brick wall hark back to Kappe’s affinity for sustainable materials.

“At Mesa Lila, you see Kappe’s explorations into a vocabulary that would signify his early works. The emphasis is on spatial expansion, focusing inhabitants towards the surrounding nature and distant views,” notes the listing, held by Nate Cole of Suprstructur/Unique California Property, Joseph Kiralla and Michelle St. Clair of Sotheby’s International Realty.

As if your focus could be on anything else.

