Tax-Free and Covid-Free? This $29 Million Cayman Island Mansion Offers Two Havens for the Price of One

When a 6.4-acre estate is dubbed the “Sea of Dreams,” you expect something oceanic or otherworldly. Well, this Cayman Island mansion makes good on both. The beach-front masterpiece is replete with pinch-me moments and occupies a prime position in a picturesque tax haven, no less.

The modern monolithic structure, which looks like something you envision in deep sleep, offers 540 feet of private beach frontage (one of the largest such stretches on the island) and unobstructed views across Pease Bay. Despite its generous proportions, it’s easy to miss from the main road and promises unadulterated privacy in addition to first-class living.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, the main residence offers eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths, and is split into three separate wings for maximum privacy.

The central building is the heart of the home and features a double-height living room with a grand staircase and statement chandelier. To one side of the living room is a decked-out kitchen and grand dining room; to the other, an epic home theatre. The second floor of this central section sees two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a home gym, while the third floor is dedicated to a library with an outdoor deck and incomparable ocean views.

The east wing, meanwhile, offers two matching master suites that come complete with spa-like bathrooms and oversized walk-in closets, along with two offices that occupy the second level.

Not to be outdone, the west wing presents two well-appointed bedrooms, again with ensuites and walk-in closets, as well as two additional rooms that may be used as offices, lounges or sleeping areas. Further to the west, separated from the main house by quite some distance, is a self-contained guest house that features a kitchen, sitting area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Of course, the real pièce de résistance is the pool. Measuring an impressive 100-feet, it’s the largest private pool on the island and overlooks the nearby ocean. This picture-perfect outdoor area is topped off with sunbeds and an alfresco dining area.

Sotheby’s International Realty is selling the Sea of Dreams and it’s priced at $29 million.

“Tax-free and now Covid free! The Cayman Islands offer a level of luxury and carefree living found in few other places in the world,” the listing agent told Robb Report.

If you find yourself interested in the property but can’t make an in-person visit, you can take a 3-D virtual tour of the property here.

Check out more photos of the property below: