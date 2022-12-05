England’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Home Just Listed for $13.5 Million. And It Has a Moat.

There’s no drawbridge, but Great Tangley Manor—the oldest continuously inhabited home in the UK—does have a moat. And now it can be yours for £11 million ($13.5 million).

The Grade I-listed abode dates all the way back to 1016 and sits on nearly 10 acres of land in Surrey, England. Spanning 11,225 square feet, the residence is divided into two wings known as Great Tangley Manor and Great Tangley Manor West. Internally, it comprises 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms, seven living rooms and an indoor swimming pool. The grounds of the estate also feature a walled garden, tennis court, WWII air raid shelter, a lake, sprawling meadow and a helicopter hanger. While it may not be entirely medieval in its appearance, one of the dwelling’s most defining characteristics is a moat that surrounds the entire property.

Great Tangley Manor, Britain’s oldest continuously inhabited home, just listed for £11 million ($13.5 million) Savills

“Great Tangley Manor is simply the most beautiful and historic country house I have seen in a very long time,” says Phillipa Dalby Welsh of Savills Country Department in a statement. “With a home being on the site for over a thousand years and possibly the longest inhabited house in Britain, naturally Great Tangley has evolved over time with each addition and renovation being carefully designed and carried out by the best craftsmen of the day.”

Since 1947, the ancient abode has been owned by four different families. Although, its current inhabitants have made the most dramatic upgrades to the ancient manor—most notably the addition of a glass-walled extension, air conditioning and three EV charging ports. “This is a house that is a testament to how done correctly, homes can change and grow over time to suit the needs of their owners, yet not detract from its architectural integrity and incredible history,” adds Welsh.

The dining room contains timber from the Spanish Armada Savills

Its storied past includes ties to multiple British monarchs, the Spanish Armada, award-winning architects and even the Vanderbilts. The manor is said to have first served as a hunting lodge for Prince John during the 12th century. At the time, part of the home was lost in a fire, but it was later rebuilt as a medieval hall house in the 15h century. Its Tudor façade and upper floor were added in 1582. Meanwhile, its owner is believed to have aided in the British fight against the Spanish and was gifted timbers from the Spanish Armada, which can now be seen in the dining room.

In the years since Great Tangley Manor has been visited by royals and historical figures alike. In fact, Queen Mary, King George V and King George VI reportedly frequented the property and etched their signatures on the windowpanes using a diamond ring. Gladys Vanderbilt, an American heiress from the Vanderbilt family, took up residence here in the summer of 1913 and during her stay, gave birth to her second child.

“Homes like Great Tangley Manor don’t come to the market very often and the launch of its sale is yet just another moment in this building’s long history,” says Oliver Custance Baker, head of Strutt & Parker’s Country Department. Hopefully this next chapter doesn’t require the moat to keep hordes at bay.

