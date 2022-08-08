A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market

Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities.

Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut.

Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens for the first time ever since its completion, with an asking of $33.8 million. The regal manse is marked by a dramatic driveway and English manor façade complete with a grand marble fountain, lush vegetation and manicured gardens.

The first floor opens with an exceptional entryway that has a double staircase, crystal chandelier and French doors. This level comprises the home’s vast common spaces: An oversized living room leads to an eat-in kitchen, and adjacent family room and dining room. A library, meanwhile, has floor-to-ceiling shelves for your books, and there are multiple offices on the floor or when you need to break out the spreadsheets (or just need some quiet). Elsewhere, a wine cellar will keep your best vino on hand. And if the massive car garage isn’t enough for you, there’s also three-car garage off the mudroom and three-car porte-cochere.

The second floor houses more than ample storage space in the form of multiple walk-in closets in just about every room. All six of the family bedrooms are also found on this level, including a stunning light-filled master suite that spans the entire left wing of the home. The ginormous primary bedroom also has its own covered terrace overlooking the rear yard.

Right above on the third floor lies a gym and children’s play area. There’s also a golf simulator on the property if you need to practice your swing. Outdoors, three separate swimming pools—one for doing laps, one for lounging and another for soaking—will keep you cool during the summer months.

