This $32.5 Million Greenwich Mansion Has a Secret Tunnel That Leads to Its Indoor Pool

Every house has a few secrets. Maybe it’s a hidden reading nook beneath the stairs or a wine cellar behind a discrete door—or maybe it’s something a bit more dramatic. A new listing on Dairy Road in Greenwich, Conn. hits the mark for dramatic, as it comes with a secret underground tunnel that will make you feel like one of the agents from Get Smart. Except that, instead of leading to a really slick, top-secret HQ, it spits you out at a resort-worthy indoor pool. (You win some, you lose some.)

The mansion is currently listed for $32.5 million and sits on an elevated lot with views of Long Island Sound. Altogether, the home and separate indoor pool total more than 16,000 square feet, with seven beds and nine-and-a-half baths.

Inside, you’re welcomed by a spectacular entryway with a sweeping staircase that leads to the second level. The kitchen has two islands and white onyx countertops, with views of the rear gardens. Also of note on this level is a home office with a bar—great for long days at the virtual office—and a private door leading to another of the garden areas.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor, which includes a large deck and dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. There are four other bedrooms on this level, all ensuite, and upstairs on the third floor is a game room for playing pool and taking in the water views.

In the basement is a gym, a library and a movie theater. It’s on this level that you’ll also find the tunnel to the pool, so if it’s raining, you can still take a dip without ever stepping outside. And it’s a pretty spectacular building for a quick swim—it’s completely enclosed in glass, so you can still feel connected to the outdoors, even from inside.

It’s a vantage point you’ll want to have, as the landscaping includes a tree-lined driveway, and multiple garden areas. There’s a tennis court and four-car garage located elsewhere on the property.

The home sits on more than five acres of land, so there’s plenty of room to add more buildings to the place, all with underground tunnels.

