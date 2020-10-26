Home Tours: This Design-Savvy $28.5 Million Manhattan Townhouse Brings Open, Airy Space Downtown

It’s safe to say that, these days, privacy is more sought-after than ever. And while New York City seems naturally more claustrophobic than other locales in that regard, you can make your home feel much more intimate by decamping from a condo and moving to a townhouse. Which is why 14 East 11th Street in Greenwich Village is worth a look at its $28.5 million price tag.

The 7,400-square-foot home was originally built in 1852 and has an Italianate façade. Inside, it’s not even slightly stuck in the past, as the previous owners gave the interiors a significant renovation—one that took two years to complete. One of the biggest improvements was the staircase, which was opened up a bit so the skylight can better shine its daylight through to the lower floors, making the home feel more open and connected, rather than like many disparate floors stacked on top of each other.

Want a closer look? Listing agent Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty recently gave Robb Report the full tour on Instagram Live:

When you cross the threshold of 14 East 11th, to your right, there’s a parlor that looks out onto the street. The mural here is by Dean Barger, who most recently worked with renowned design duo Roman and Williams on their new restaurant, Veronika, in the Flatiron District. Across from the parlor is the main living area, which features a few notable design details, including an ornamental plaster ceiling and a marble fireplace—according to Stein, the marble was imported from Italy to Canada, where the designer shaped it, before it finally arrived in New York.

You can take the stairs to the upper levels, but there’s also, gratefully, an elevator. Gorgeous light fixtures cascade down through the wrap-around staircase, which leads up to the various bedroom suites. There are three bedrooms on the second floor, the primary suite on the third and an additional two suites on the fourth.

Downstairs from the living room is the kitchen, which is significant for its equipment, including an Officine Gullo stove and sinks and various Gaggenau appliances. The space opens up onto the backyard garden, with a glass wall that brings the outdoors in. Elsewhere on this floor is another lounge space, a gym and a playroom, which could be repurposed into a screening room or another fitness area.

“I see [the buyer] as a young family, probably in one of the tech professions—someone that’s very entrepreneurial,” says Tom Kligerman, one of the interior architects who worked on the project. “It’s not a house for a couple or family who want to be in a more traditional building. The outside is traditional, it has to be, but when you walk through the doors it’s reminiscent of older things, but it has a modern vibe.”

Witness the marriage of design eras for yourself. Check out more photos, below: