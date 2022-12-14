‘Vogue’ Editor Hamish Bowles’s Lavish NYC Duplex Hits the Market for $3 Million



The longtime home of fashion and design editor Hamish Bowles is as stylish as you expect it to be. Located in New York City, the 1920s pre-war apartment is filled with vintage treasures. So too is the oversized closet inside.

Bowles, who is currently the editor in chief of The World of Interiors and the global editor at large of Vogue, recently moved back to London and has thus decided to part ways with the impressive Greenwich Village co-op. His loss could be your gain for a cool $2.9 million.

Bowles originally bought the duplex for $1.5 million at an estate sale back in 2008, as reported by the New York Times. He’s certainly made it his own, though. The residence, which occupies the first two floors of 45 East Ninth Street, features bold colors, playful patterns and fun furnishings befitting of a style icon. Seriously, eclectic doesn’t even begin to describe it.

“The former owner of my apartment was a distinguished literary agent who had lived here since the 1950s and to my great pleasure, we discovered nearly all of the apartment’s architectural detailing and original structure intact,” Bowles told the Times.

Bowles put his own maximalist spin on the residence. MW Studios for Sotheby’s International Realty

Spanning 1,400 square feet, the pad offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It elegantly nods to the past with vaulted 16-foot ceilings, decorative moldings, custom millwork and hardwood flooring throughout. Even the wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves have stood the test of time.

Of course, Bowles couldn’t help but put his own maximalist spin on the residence with textured wallpaper and a rather daring palette. He also had some help from Milan-based interior design firm Studio Pergealli. To give you a taste of the quirkiness, the kitchen pairs striking, black-and-white checkboard floors with marble countertops and wood cabinetry.

On the second level, Bowles made the decision to close off the Juliet balcony in the primary bedroom and convert it into an enormous walk-in closet. Ah, a man after our own hearts. Currently, the other bedroom is configured as a dining room. Of course, you could revert back to the original layout if desired.

The balcony in the primary bedroom was converted into a walk-in closet. MW Studios for Sotheby’s International Realty

“Before the pandemic I led a strangely peripatetic life and my New York apartment was a wonderfully comforting place to return to,” Bowles added. “During the pandemic it became a salvation—and a marvelous place for me to call home.”

We can certainly see why.

Chris Poore of Sotheby’s International Realty—Downtown Manhattan Brokerage holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Hamish Bowles’s New York apartment.