The Hamptons Aren’t Just for Summering. Make This Modern Home Your Hub for the Holidays

Thanks to its seaside communities, sugary beaches, and fresh seafood, the Hamptons has long been a top summer vacation destination. But fewer crowds and endless winter activities (think waterfront ice skating and cider or wine tastings) make the New York enclave well worth a visit in the colder months as well. Set on 5.6 acres of land surrounded by rolling pastures and horse farms between Bridgehampton and Water Mill, this modern residence is the ideal home base for your winter escape. Built by Bencar Building Corp. with interiors by Elsa Soyars Interiors, the 9,050-square-foot house holds eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. It’s on the market for just under $5 million.

A double-height foyer serves as a dramatic entry point to the two-story home. A glass double-faced fireplace adds a cozy touch, while floating stairs lead upstairs. Oversized windows allow plenty of natural light to flow into the home, creating an airy, sunshine-drenched abode.

The floating staircase leads to the second floor master suite, which comes with a private terrace, double-faced indoor/outdoor fireplace, sumptuous bath, and his-and-hers closets. The house also shows off a junior master suite and multiple guest suites with marble baths.

Entertain to your heart’s content by cooking dinner in the European-style kitchen, which shows off top-of-the-line appliances. Sit down to eat in the glass-walled breakfast area that overlooks the backyard swimming pool.

Located near the entryway on the other side of the double-faced fireplace, the living room is equipped with hardwood floors and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. Both understated and cozy, it’s the perfect place to relax with a glass of wine on a cold evening.

The endless charm extends to the lush yard, which shows off a swimming pool and spa surrounded by bluestone patios, a tennis court, and a pergola. A slew of beaches and boutiques are located just minutes away.