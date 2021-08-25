This $175 Million Hamptons Hideaway Has Two Different Waterfronts and a Deepwater Dock

Hamptons beach houses are great. They flew off the shelves last year when shelter-in-place mandates took hold, and they remain in high demand now. But is one worth $175 million? An eight-acre estate in Southampton seems to think so, as it’s currently listed for that staggering price.

Dubbed Mylestone, the property is located three miles out from Southampton’s main thoroughfare. It’s distinct from others like it because it sits on a piece of land with two waterfronts: the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay.

The main home is 15,500 square feet and includes an indoor gym, a TV room with a bar and an additional chef’s kitchen. There are 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms altogether, with a sprawling primary bedroom that includes an oceanfront terrace with a hot tub, two walk-in closets and an alcove for a small WFH office.

It’s what’s on the grounds, though, that distinguishes Mylestone the most. There’s a caretaker’s cottage, which can double as a guest house if you’d prefer, and a 70-foot heated pool. For sporty types, the place comes with basketball and tennis courts; for the marques collector, there’s a five-car garage for those autos that you’d prefer not to park on the street.

And, so you can take advantage of these amenities as well as the oceanfront views, the home features many outdoor entertaining areas where you can dine and lounge, including an indoor-outdoor option in the form of a glass-enclosed sunporch with its own bar. Mylestone also has its own private boardwalk on the ocean, as well as a deepwater bayside dock on the other side of the estate for boating.

Which begs the question: Is all of this worth $175 million? There isn’t much precedent for that number in the Hamptons other than Jule Pond, which was first listed for the same price a few years ago. It’s since been reduced to $145 million, though—and it has 42 acres to its name, as opposed to Mylestone’s eight. So only time will tell how this new listing will fare.

Check out more photos below: