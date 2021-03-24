Inside a Storied $28.5 Million Hamptons Mansion Listed by a Media Power Couple

A Bridgehampton estate with a deep history at 25 Quimby Lane just hit the market last week for $28.5 million. It’s part of the original 32 acres bought by lightning-rod dealer and patent lawyer Edward Everett Quimby in the late 19th century. That acreage was subdivided over the years by Quimby’s descendants, with another property, located at number 11, selling for $11 million just over a year ago.

This one, however, boasts the more recent renovation, which was artfully done by its current owners, media luminaries Chris Mitchell, the former publisher of Vanity Fair, and Pilar Guzmán, the former editor in chief of Condé Nast Traveler and cofounder of social platform the Swell. The two purchased the home in 2019 and gave it a pretty thorough makeover, with top-end finishes and a modern design that still fits well within the home’s cottage style, thanks to the creative powers of Sag Harbor-based architect Anne Sherry.

The home’s 12,000 square feet include 10 en suite bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms spread over three floors. Beachy-looking white-oak flooring was added, as was an entire new wing. The kitchen, with its slab walls, opens directly to the entertaining spaces. The room also has a 16-foot island with seating and a stunning custom brass-and-glass cabinet for dishware, built right up against an oversized window that lets light flood the space. The counters are Paonazzo Caldia marble, and the appliances are by Gaggenau.

The house’s other features now include a spa, steam room, wine room, home gym and cinema room.

The spacious grounds––2.33 acres––are gated and include a tennis court, a 50-foot heated pool, a carriage house that garages two cars, an entertaining pavilion and a separate studio building. Deeded access to Sagg Pond are part of the deal, and Straight Beach is just minutes away. The village of Sagaponack and downtown Bridgehampton are also close.

The first home on the site was built in 1700 and later named the Palmer Cottage after its owners, Alfred and Cornelia Palmer, in the 19th century. They originally leased the property to E. E. Quimby, who liked it so much he purchased the surrounding land and built the lane and compound that was named for him. The house was rebuilt in 1902, and the third floor was added for ocean views.

Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Beate Moore and Frank Newbold hold the listing.