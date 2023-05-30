This $8.6 Million Hamptons Home Has a Replica U.S. Open Tennis Court—and the Pros Even Use It To Practice

For tennis fans, the start of summer means one thing: Three of the world’s most important championships—the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open, which, along with the Australian Open, make up the Grand Slam tournaments—occur in rapid succession all season long.

Before that final event hits American soil, many players camp out at luxe private mansions to practice their game. And this $8.6 million home in the Hamptons is one of the top homes that pros flock to each year, thanks to its lovely U.S. Open–inspired tennis court. Located in Water Mill, a town within the tony summer hot spot, this 9,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate is the quintessential East Coast escape with a sporty twist.

The tennis court is an exact replica of the U.S. Open court. Rise Media and Lena Yaremenko

“The seller is a huge tennis fan and built the property’s tennis court as a carbon copy of the U.S. Open’s courts,” says listing agent Craig Beem of Serhant. “He used DecoTurf, the official surface of the U.S. Open. Most of the professionals who come to play at the Open come several weeks early and many flock to the Hamptons, as their managers source Hamptons estates with courts for them to warm up on.”

The living room. Rise Media and Lena Yaremenko

Designed by award-winning architect Fred Throo, the manse spans 4.5 acres and is surrounded by lush preserves for added privacy—imperative when the world’s top players are honing their game. Thanks to the nature reserves, the property feels more like 15 acres, with immaculate landscaping and a custom drive-through porte cochere. Elsewhere, you’ll find a 50-foot-long swimming pool with an automatic pool cover to keep debris out.

The main floor of the gambrel-style house has an open-concept floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, a custom formal dining room for up to 16, free-flowing living areas, a service area with a butler pantry, a coffered great room, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a four seasons porch. This level also connects to an outdoor built-in kitchen.

The kitchen. Rise Media and Lena Yaremenko

A detailed lighting package illuminates the property by night, and hidden solar electric panels and radiant heated floors can be found throughout the home. A four-car garage, meanwhile, supports lifts for your sports cars collection. There’s also a lower-level entertainment area with a movie theater, a wine room, a sauna, and a fitness center—perfect for players to relax after practice. And that custom, fenced-in tennis court is surrounded by towering trees for the ultimate seclusion.

One of the seven bedrooms. Rise Media and Lena Yaremenko

“Managers came upon 373 Little Noyac Path years ago and contacted the seller,” Beem says. “Since then, pros have zoned in on this property and return to it every year. Also to note, Noyac Path is especially known for its privacy. Some call it the ‘Hollywood of the Hamptons,’ as it’s so secluded and on an exclusive, private path.”

