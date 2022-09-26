This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.

Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can fit up to 10 of your most prized cars.

When Pat Hamill, CEO of Oakwood Homes, bought the historic abode, he put millions of dollars into returning the 130-year-old residence to its former glory. His handiwork included restoring the original red brick facade, in addition to gutting the interior and expanding its square footage by roughly 7,000 square feet. The dwelling, however, does keep some of its original charm by utilizing reclaimed wood and incorporating floor design patterns seen during the original time period. “It was an iconic home, or at least I thought it had the potential to be, and I’m an avid lover of history, so this home was quite special to me,” Hamill tells the Denver Post.

A landmarked building formerly known as Harman Hall just become Denver’s priciest listing at $15 million LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/ Kris Lewis

Inside, living areas are spread across four stories and lush outdoor terraces can be found on three of those levels—complete with landscaped greenery and flower beds—in addition to a roof deck. For Hamill, one of the most important objectives was giving back to the local Denver community, so he configured the lowest level as a private event space where he previously hosted charity events and other gatherings. The entertainer’s paradise includes a movie theater, wine cellar, wet bar and two guest suites. The previously mentioned speakeasy also features a hydraulic car lift that’s connected to a three-car garage and a showroom.

The lower level was converted into an event space and hidden speakeasy LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/ Kris Lewis

Upstairs, the interiors showcase welcome deviations from the original period in the form of heated wood floors, marbled countertops, large windows and floor-to-ceiling retractable glass doors. And to add to the contemporary feel, there’s also an elevator. The grand primary suites span the entire second floor. The stately space comprises a fireplace, sitting area, patio and a giant ensuite with his and hers closets, a steam shower and soaking tub. “There really is no comp to this home in all of Colorado,” Hamill says. “I hope the buyer is someone that shares my love and passion for giving back to the community.”

Kenzie Robertson of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

