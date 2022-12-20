Harry and Meghan Filmed Their Netflix Doc at This $33.5 Million Montecito Manse. Now It Can Be Yours.

While it may not be the extravagant Montecito digs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snagged just last year for $14.7 million, this new California listing—where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed their new Netflix documetary—is certainly fit for a royal.

Also located in Montecito, the $33.5 million compound sits on just over two acres at 888 Lilac Drive and acted as the luxe set of Harry & Meghan. Together, the two-story main house and guest home account for six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 13,599 square feet. If those specs sound limited, don’t fret. What the estate lacks in bedrooms it makes up for in entertainment spaces, which includes a plush home theater, a game room, a bar and a gym. On special occasions, the manse can also accommodate over 200 of your close friends and family between its indoor and outdoor spaces.

Inside one of the compound’s family rooms. Jim Bartsch

Built in 2006 by architect Don Nulty and builder Jay Hanseth, the Mediterranean-style home boasts a charming stucco exterior design with title roofing. Venturing inside, you’ll find arched doorways and coffered ceilings alongside hardwood, stone and tile floor plus window coverings that add a classic touch. The remodeled kitchen includes a double oven, a butler’s pantry and a built-in oven/range. It even houses an in-kitchen dining area, but there’s a breakfast room bar and formal dining room nearby for seating your entire family.

And a number of fireplaces make the property warm and inviting for those many guests. You’ll spot them inside the home’s family room, living room and primary bedroom. Each space includes floor-to-ceiling doors that open out to scenic views. The primary bedroom, however, has access to its own terrace and a primary bathroom with a glass standing shower set next to a stone-engulfed bathtub. Elsewhere you’ll find the home office and access to more essential amenities such as its generator, greywater irrigation system and solar power tech for living off grid.

888 Lilac Drive in Montecito, Calif.

Outside the adobe, the property’s backyard houses a zero-edge pool surrounded by lush vegetation as well as unobstructed mountain and ocean views. Organic vegetable beds and citrus orchards can also be found on-site, along with chicken coops and secret gardens.

According to Insider, the three key words to describe Montecito are “cute, clean and quiet.” All things we’re sure the Duke and Dutchess were vying for when choosing a place to settle down in America.

In their Netflix doc filmed at the swanky estate, the couple details their complex courtship in their own words. Though listing agent Ryan Malmsten at Santa Barbara Brokers chose not to comment on Harry and Meghan’s time at the compound, the duo may have decided to conduct interviews there rather than at their own home for the sake of privacy. And these days, can you blame them?

