Inside a Contemporary $8 Million Wine Country Estate Tucked in a Luxury Resort

There’s nothing like soaking up the comforts of wine country from your favorite five-star retreat. Now, a new listing in Sonoma lets you enjoy all the perks of hotel living without ever leaving the house.

Nestled within the 258-acre Montage Healdsburg, this turnkey property is one of only 25 “Harvest Homes” to debut at the resort, and one of the largest. Sited on a quarter-acre lot surrounded by rolling vineyards and oak tree groves, the picturesque estate essentially acts as an extension of the hotel giving owners access to amenities while still enjoying the privacy of their own residence. Those looking to immerse themselves in Northern California’s idyllic scenery permanently can call Harvest Home 8 theirs for a cool $7.95 million.

One of 25 Harvest Homes next to the Montage Healdsburg resort in Sonoma just listed for $7.9 million Montage Residences Healdsburg

Measuring a substantial 4,693 square feet, the palatial pad comprises four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a garage with golf cart access. A few of the standout features include a massive covered terrace with a firepit, a private plunge pool and custom wine storage to hold your collection. If you’re into the contemporary aesthetic, the abode comes with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, tons of natural wood and all of its modern furnishings. Nearly every room here was designed to take in the bucolic landscape. There’s even an outdoor shower off the primary suite where you can rinse off among the heritage oak forest.

The estate comes with custom wine storage and access to hotel amenities Montage Residences Healdsburg

Owners of the Harvest Homes at Montage Residences Healdsburg are welcome to enjoy the residents-only club that sports its own private pool, hot tub, fitness center and pickleball courts. You’ll also have special access to the resort’s spa, restaurants, vineyard and dedicated staff. The latter includes everything from 24-hour concierge and housekeeping to maintenance, in-room dining and security. Of course, you’ll be a short drive from one of the world’s greatest restaurants, Michelin three-star SingleThread, if you decide to dine out.

In addition to the hotel’s Harvest Homes, the development also has an array of custom, built-ready homesites to choose between if you’re in the market for something a bit more personal.

Click here to see all the photos of Harvest Home 8.