This $22.5 Million Hawaii Home Is Built on a World-Class Golf Club

Looking to practice your golf swing? A new $22.5 million listing on the Big Island of Hawaii will let you do just that, as the paradisal digs come with a membership to the exclusive Kohanaiki club. As part of that package, owners will have access to an 18-hole course designed by the renowned Rees Jones—the only one like it on the island.

The home itself has plenty of notable amenities and interior elements, so there’s lots to enjoy even if golf isn’t your thing. It’s an 8,251-square-foot residence altogether with five beds and five and a half baths, and it’s situated near the beach with views of the Pacific Ocean. The interiors were done by top design talent Nicole Hollis.

Of course, since the surrounding landscape is so pristine, you’ll want to spend most of your time outside. Here there’s an infinity-edge pool that overlooks the golf course’s 16th tee box—great for those who never want to stop thinking about the sport—plus outdoor lava rock showers and a tub. A trail leads to Pine Trees beach, which is a prime spot for surfing.

There’s more to Kohanaiki’s offerings than just golf, too. The 67,000-square-foot clubhouse has a microbrewery, bowling alley, movie theater, wine-tasting room, spa, fitness facilities, restaurants and more. Tennis, pickleball and basketball courts cater to other sports fans.

The home is one of the most expensive listings on the Big Island at the moment and the priciest available at Kohanaiki. It comes online at a time when the ultra-rich are steadily amassing land in the archipelago state: Mark Zuckerberg snapped up 600 acres on the neighboring isle of Kauai in May for $53 million; Oracle founder Larry Ellison bought 98 percent of Lanai island about 10 years ago for an estimated $300 million. This latest offering isn’t nearly as ambitious by comparison, but Kohanaiki is made up of 450 acres, and that’s certainly nothing to scoff at.

Check out more photos of the island digs below: