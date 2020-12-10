This $27 Million Hawaiian Home Has Jaw-Dropping, Panoramic Views of the Rainforest From Every Room

One of the most appealing aspects about tropical-island living is just how much time you can spend outdoors, and this four-bed, four-and-half-bath home in Princeville on Kauai maximizes outdoor living with an incredibly spacious covered terrace and pool deck. Even better, the views are nothing short of jaw-dropping from every angle: ocean views of Hanalei Bay and Kauai’s legendary North Shore surf, towering volcanic mountains, arcing waterfalls, rainforest, panoramic sunrises and sunsets and the rainbows Hawaii is so famous for. Certainly worth the $27,750,000 price tag.

That substantial outdoor space includes a sunken full kitchen, BBQ and bar, comfortable living room-style seating in front of a fireplace and huge flat-screen TV (which neatly tucks away behind a copper panel) and sun loungers by the pool and hot tub. A retractable skylight adds protection from a passing sun-shower and there’s plenty of shade, but it’s all open-air. The infinity-edge saltwater pool is perched above the property’s immaculate lawns and lush landscaping. You really won’t want to spend much time indoors.

But at some point, the AC—or the massive primary bedroom suite—calls. The 8,700-square-foot home is made up of three separate pods, all joined by that spacious outdoor area. One contains the main living area, kitchen, formal dining room, home gym and a cozy den, while the second, 1,300-square-foot pod is dedicated to the owners’ bedroom, with its own separate study and a private garden that includes an outdoor shower (a Hawaiian home’s must-have). The final building houses the remaining bedrooms, two of which have en suite baths.

The millwork throughout the home is some of the finest on the island and was completed by the same subcontractor who worked on Bill Gates’ home in Seattle. Terracotta warrior statues come with the property; they were purchased near the Great Wall of China. The gated estate is fully secure with top-of-the-line systems and electronics.

The listing is held by Ben Welborn and Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life. Check out more photos of the home below.