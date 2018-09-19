Health and Wellness at Home, Jetsons-Style

In the past, home wellness amenities were usually limited to a converted gym with a few pieces of equipment or a spare bedroom that doubled as a yoga room. Today, houses are being designed with wellness at the forefront, from in-home spas to outdoor yoga decks. And the trend shows no signs of slowing—wellness real estate is a $134 billion industry, per the Global Wellness Institute, and it’s forecast to increase by six percent annually over the next few years.

San Francisco–based luxury developer Troon Pacific is pioneering what homes of the future could look like with the unveiling of Residence 2646, a five-story, four-bedroom residence in the heart of the Bay Area. Bordering the Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights neighborhoods in San Francisco, the pre-certified LEED Platinum home comes with a slew of wellness amenities. A gated entryway and landscaped path lead into the garden level, where a fitness center, massage room, and spa with a glass-enclosed sauna and steam shower await. Sliding glass doors open to a private backyard oasis with mature trees, a sunken living room, a fire pit, a barbecue area, and a hardwood deck that doubles as an alfresco yoga studio.

Sustainable features are present throughout the home, from thermally isolated, double-pane windows and glass doors to Energy Star appliances and solar panels. An advanced air filtration system performs a complete air change every two to three hours. There’s a whole-house water filtration system along with one that collects, cleans, and reuses water for landscape irrigation. The Savant Smart Home automation system—which can be controlled by smart devices like iPhones or iPads—can adjust the audio, visual, security, and heating systems, while a Lutron HomeWorks system controls the lights. And a Tesla Powerwall and car charger are located in the three-car garage.

Upscale spaces with clean lines and contemporary comforts are the name of the game, from a kitchen with a Boffi island and a terrace with an herb garden to a glass-enclosed staircase illuminated by an operable skylight. The star of the fourth floor is the master bedroom, which comes with dual walk-in closets, a terrace, a see-through fireplace, and a master bath with a Boffi double vanity, freestanding tub, and shower. The fifth-floor penthouse level shows off a full bar, a private study, an entertainment room, and views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. The home is currently on the market for $28 million.