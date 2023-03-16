Inside an $18 Million Modern Ranch House in L.A.’s Exclusive Hidden Hills Enclave

Looking to rub shoulders with Hollywood’s A-list? One new California listing may be for you.

Set in the exclusive Hidden Hills community just outside L.A. proper, The Reserve at 5727 Jed Smith is a modern Napa Valley-style ranch compound spanning 13,460 square feet. Between the main and guest houses, it includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The new build sits on over an acre of land and places you next to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from Justin Bieber to Will Smith, and a handful of the Kardashians.

Inside the home’s open Great Room, with one of four kitchens and the outdoor patio nearby. Nils Timm

Arriving at the home’s doorstep, you’ll notice a stark contrast of stone and wood materials used for its striking exterior. Left and right sides of the home feature barn-like structures in white, while its connecting center sits low with a warmer color palette. Past the entry foyer lies the open Great Room with a fireplace and one of four kitchens with island seating, as well as a skylight. The abode’s indoor-outdoor design allows for easy access to the patio nearby and balances out the home’s serene use of natural hues via smooth stone floors and ceilings.

The home’s minimalistic design approach carries throughout manse, as seen in its beige-colored hallway’s with recessed lighting and wooden accents. Elsewhere, the roughly 2,000-square-foot primary suite makes for a calming retreat with two fireplaces, private patio, a kitchenette, hidden tv, and plaster hand-finished walls throughout. The room also includes a gorgeous marble-clad bathroom with heated floors and an oversized dual shower with glass doors. Its walk-in closet, as you’d imagine, can be accessed through a number of entry points with ample shelf and closet space for your apparel and more.

Backyard views of the pool, outdoor lounge, and patio Nils Timm

Other luxury amenities include an elevator, three laundry rooms, a gym with an infrared sauna, refrigerated wine cellar, home theater, purified water system, and a massive six-car garage with a carousel. The backyard includes a zero-edge pool, outdoor cabana with a complete kitchen, and the guest house. As a bonus, the property borders rolling planes of conserved land, so your verdant views will be preserved.

The $17.9 million listing is held by David Emanuel of AKG, as well as co-listers Trishia Perez of Christie’s International Real Estate and Gary Wolfe of Century 21.

Click here for more images of the listing.