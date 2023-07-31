This N.Y.C. Penthouse Just Set the Record for the Priciest Rental in Downtown Manhattan

Lofty living in New York City comes at a price. A whopping $125,000 per month, to be exact.

An anonymous, deep-pocketed tenant recently nabbed an off-market duplex atop 100 Vandam, and the rent just set a record for the highest publicized residential lease in downtown Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. Equating to $230 per square foot, the 6,569-square-foot condo occupies the 20th and 21st floors of Jeff Greene’s stylish 25-story condominium in Hudson Square.

“The duplex at 100 Vandam is excellent for the market and will serve as a new criterion for the ultra-luxury sector downtown and beyond,” Jessica Campbell of Nest Seekers tells Robb Report. “I’m very proud to have represented the owner in this monumental deal.” She added that after just one showing, the offer was accepted.

A downtown Manhattan penthouse at 100 Vandam is being rented for a record $125,000 per month Edward Menashy/Evan Joseph Studios

Designed by CookFox, Unit 20A features six bedrooms, six and a half baths, and one of the largest private outdoor spaces in all of Manhattan. The dramatic, 3,821-square-foot roof reck is brimming with lush gardens and greenery. Inside, wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows offer seriously jaw-dropping views that stretch all the way from the Hudson River to New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, and beyond.

The unit has one of the biggest private outdoor spaces in New York City Edward Menashy/Evan Joseph Studios

Elsewhere, the massive open kitchen sports top-of-the-line Poliform appliances, stunning millwork, and Bleu de Savoie stone slab island and countertops. The best perk? Every bedroom is equipped with an en suite bath. Though the primary suite takes the cake with a huge walk-in closet and a dressing room. Of course, the new tenant will have access to the building’s array of swanky, hotel-like amenities such as a movie theater and fitness center.

“It is one of the most spectacular properties I have ever seen in the city,” Campbell adds. “The rent attained is quite significant and is a record for downtown but also quite deserving for such a trophy residence.”

Click here to see all the photos of Unit 20A at 100 Vandam.