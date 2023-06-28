A Famed Racehorse Trainer Turned This U.K. Estate Into an Equestrian Wonderland. Now It’s up for Grabs.

One of the U.K.’s rarest equestrian properties is racing to find a buyer.

Located less than 10 miles from Central London, the historic Highwood Lodge Farm Estate has hit the market, seeking offers of more than £20 million (or approximately $25 million). The 103-acre spread has been the longtime home of esteemed racehorse trainer Andrew Reid. Reid has lived on the lot since 1995 and trained over 170 winners here. He has also made extensive renovations to the main residence as well as the equine facilities during his nearly two decades of ownership.

“An equestrian estate of this caliber and size in such close proximity to Central London is highly unusual,” explains Crispin Holborow, joint head of the private office at Savills, in a press statement. Reid’s most notable additions to the compound include 14 loose boxes (or stables), a horse-walker, six furlong gallops, plus a polo field.

An equestrian estate owned by London racehorse trainer Andrew Reid is on the market. Savills

Riders interested in dressage or show jumping can make use of the Olympic-size outdoor arena. Speaking of which, English Olympic gold medal-winning horseman Captain Mark Philips was tapped to design the site’s cross-country course. When the venue was in use for competitions, crowds of 10,000 guests would come to attend the horse trials held here. However, both the course and commercial training yard are no longer open to the public.

“I hope Savills find a purchaser who appreciates the opportunities Highwood Lodge Farm Estate offers and who will cherish and continue to improve the farm estate, as I have, throughout the years of my ownership,” says Reid.

Known as Highwood Lodge Farm Estate, the property includes a six-bedroom country house. Savills

Elsewhere, the grounds sport five guest cottages and apartments, in addition to a six-bedroom country house. The principal residence is largely made of brick and measures 8,127 square feet across its four floors. Surrounding the manor are landscaped formal gardens that lead to two ponds. Using regenerative farming practices, Reid planted more than 6,000 trees and over one mile of hedgerow to boost the estate’s natural biodiversity and ecosystem. Today you’ll find everything from apricots and peaches to pears and olives.

Of course, there are plenty of non-horsey perks as well. The property has a giant indoor swimming pool if you’re looking to do some laps, or you can hit the tennis court for a friendly match. Either way, everyone’s entertained.

