This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these.

This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million.

The home was originally built in the 1980s in a Spanish style with a fantastic interior courtyard, but offered little in terms of natural light and open space. For the renovation, the owners tasked KAA Design with transforming the home into a bright, airy and contemporary home that prioritized views above all.

“The most striking aspect of the home is the rare combination of view, unique architecture and incredible execution in construction,” says listing agent Chris Adlam of Sothebys International Realty. “The street is also incredibly private and quiet, and the architecture and views make this home much different than others in the area.”

The brilliance begins before you enter. You are welcomed by a gated motor court, with a living wall that frames the entrance. To get to the house, you must pass over a teak walkway, which is flanked by a koi pond, before you are welcomed by an oversized glass door. Though contemporary, the outdoor-centric materials, like teak, and the water features transport you to an island. The 7,232-square-foot home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three-car garage and generous outdoor space.

Every room on the north side of the house has frameless floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views that stretch over the ocean and coastline from Santa Monica to Malibu. This is a rare piece of real estate, as it’s one of the only hilltop homes in the neighborhood with views like this. Everything feels oversized, including the 18-foot center island in the kitchen and the expansive ocean-facing living room.

Perfect for those with large families or those who love to entertain, amenities include a saltwater pool and spa, putting green and a 2,500-bottle wine room. There is also a terrace with a fireplace that almost looks like you’re floating and is the ideal spot to catch the sunset with a glass of wine in hand. It’s also made using only the finest materials, like Italian porcelain, mahogany for the ceilings, and slate for the roof.



Palos Verdes Estates is a private area with access to golfing, horseback riding and ocean activities. Though it’s set a bit outside of Los Angeles, you have quick access to the city, but the benefit of a private community to come home to.

