This Sprawling, 265-Acre Ranch in California’s Carmel Valley Just Hit the Market for $11 Million

Known as Hinman Ranch, the Monterey County property has a pool and three miles of private trails.  

hinman ranch carmel valley Sherman Chu for Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’re looking to swap, say, sandy beaches for the scenic foothills of Carmel Valley, it doesn’t better than Hinman Ranch.  

The Monterey County residence, which hit the market this week for a cool $10.7 million, sits on a sprawling 265 acres atop the majestic Laureles Grade. While you won’t find Pacific views here, the California property offers an impressive three miles of private riding trails and verdant landscapes that are just as jaw-dropping.  

Built in 2008, the stately spread includes a custom 4,646-square-foot main house that was designed in a traditional Carpenter Gothic style. From the outside, the home is super charming and stays true to its period aesthetic. Think castle-like turrets, pinnacles, and arched windows.

hinman ranch carmel valley
A 256-acre ranch in California’s Carmel Valley just listed for $10.7 million Sherman Chu for Sotheby’s International Realty

The interior has just as much character as the exterior. There’s rich dark wood flooring, three fireplaces, decorative paneling on the dining room walls, and a stunning ornamental ceiling in the fully equipped kitchen. “No cost was spared in its construction and every detail is of the highest quality,” notes the listing, which is held by Dave Reese of Sotheby’s International Realty — Carmel Brokerage.  

hinman ranch carmel valley
The property was built in 2018 and designed in a Carpenter Gothic style Sherman Chu for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the abode sports a study, a great room, and a family room. The primary suite is next-level, complete with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath. Bonus: glass doors that lead out to a private balcony put the whole space over the top. Honestly, we imagine it would be the perfect spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. If you plan on having guests, an additional one-bed, one-bath apartment is positioned above the three-car garage.  

Speaking of which, the backyard is the perfect place for alfresco entertaining. The grounds of the ranch are decked out with a heated swimming pool and in-ground hot tub. Plus, there’s an outdoor barbecue area, a summer kitchen, and a fireplace so you can enjoy the pad and its nature-centric setting.  

Click here to see all the photos of Hinman Ranch. 

hinman ranch carmel valley
Sherman Chu for Sotheby’s International Realty

