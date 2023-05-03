Home of the Week: This $20 Million Medieval Castle in the South of France Took 15 Years to Renovate

France has more than 45,000 châteaux around the country, from 9th-century palaces to 21st-century castles that were built for a number of reasons. Of all these properties, primarily built to fortify land or to protect inhabitants from intruders, just a select few have been meticulously restored and can be purchased as a private residence.

Château de la Verdière is one such estate fit for contemporary living. The $20 million (€18 million) castle is situated in the South of France, just 55 minutes from Aix-en-Provence and under two hours from the coastal cities Saint-Tropez and Cannes. It’s tucked within the quiet French countryside, not far from outdoor pursuits, wineries, and parks.

The entry. Jerome Kleindienst

Built in the 10th century, the grand castle once belonged to one of the region’s largest bourgeoisie. Of the many owners that shuffled through the property, one of the most well known may be Louis-Roch de Forbin, who settled here in 1756. He tried his hand at transforming the house, which had also been renovated and expanded in the 14th and 16 centuries, into a stunning showcase for his impressive collection of interior furnishings and decor.

The estate’s current owners saved the property, one of the largest medieval castles in the Provence region, from ruin back in 2003. They spent the last 15 years restoring the property to its former glory by perfecting the exterior and outdoor areas, as well as adding period paintings, tapestries, and fine furnishings. Ideal for history buffs, the château could be used as a primary or a secondary home, but there’s also an opportunity to turn the property into a luxury hotel.

A reception room. Jerome Kleindienst

The home itself spans an incredible 54,000 square feet and has 25 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, as well as multiple kitchens, living rooms, boudoirs, reception rooms, and other areas suitable for entertaining a large number of guests.

The castle, known for its ornate plasterwork, currently accepts visitors due to its heritage. Aside from the main castle, luxury lodges, an expansive park, two swimming pools, a vineyard, olive trees that produce olive oil, a French garden, an equestrian space with stables, a dressage arena, and lush landscaping with rare tree species are sprinkled throughout the grounds. There are also 360-degree panoramic views of the surrounding valley.

A living area. Jerome Kleindienst

“No other castle has been meticulously restored over years to achieve a modern marvel with original history and charm,” says Todd Herlin with AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with agents Aaron Kirman and Francois Letroquer. Throughout the home, you’ll also find elevated stone terraces, ancient-looking grand staircases, high ceilings, imposing windows, ornate plasterwork and reliefs and marble fireplaces that are reminiscent of a bygone era—all brought into the modern day for one lucky homeowner to enjoy.

Click here to see more photos of Château de La Verdiere.