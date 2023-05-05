This $25 Million Hamptons Estate Pairs Century-Old Charm With Modern Amenities

Calling all Hamptons’ history buffs: A 1900s home by architect Thomas Nash has just hit the market for $24.5 million.

Sitting on an acre of land in swanky East Hampton, the century-old, shingle-style residence was built as part of the area’s original summer colony. This storied past earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, naturally. You needn’t worry about any cobwebs, though: The abode was reborn (and repositioned) during a thoughtful renovation that took place in 2014.

The revamped pad is surrounded by sprawling, park-like grounds that are dotted with London Plane trees dating back 200 years. Inside, the old-world dwelling was brought into the new century with an updated layout, designer lighting, and radiant stone flooring. Luckily, many of the original period details have been either retained, restored, or recreated. You can expect handsome millwork throughout, as well as beamed ceilings, built-ins, and stately fireplaces.

The historic, 123-year-old home retains many of its original features. Compass

Altogether, the manse comprises eight bedrooms and more than a few notable amenities. Think a wine room, a gym with its own sauna, and two large recreation rooms. In the kitchen, you’ll find a custom white glass island, stone countertops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Nearby, the sunken living room sports built-in bookshelves, while a separate den comes with a fireplace. Even better, you can take in the views year-round from a screened-in porch with ceiling heaters. The primary suite is the pièce de résistance, with a paneled study, two walk-in closets, dual en suite bathrooms, and a huge private balcony.

The grounds include 200-year-old trees, a swimming pool and spa, and a brick pool house. Compass

Outside, you’ll enjoy a built-in fire pit, an expansive outdoor kitchen, a dining patio, and a sparkling swimming pool. Come spring and summer, the surrounding landscaped gardens come alive with roses, hydrangeas, and flowering dogwood. It’s certainly a site to behold—if you’re not spending all your time at nearby Main Beach, that is.

Ed Petrie and James Petrie of Compass hold the listing.

