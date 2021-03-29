Home Tour: For $58 Million, This Renovated 1938 LA Estate Brings Regal Elegance to SoCal Living

‘Tis the season for outdoor entertaining, so if you don’t already have a home or two with some acreage to spare, then now’s the time to invest. Fortunately, there’s one on the market that’s the perfect fit—a $58 million oasis in Los Angeles’ tony Holmby Hills neighborhood that has plenty of space to catch some rays.

The property’s story goes way back, having originally been built in 1938. It’s been spruced up since then, with an interior reno courtesy of Oscar Shamamian of Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, a firm specializing in historic residences like this one. The result is a home that architecturally looks very vintage, with interior details that strike a balance between old and new.

The main residence, for instance, features an expansive great room with gorgeous walnut panelling, plus, hidden behind a tapestry, a large flat-screen TV. With the touch of a button, the fabric rolls up so you can enjoy movies in the evening. This room and almost all of the others look out onto the grounds. “The house is completely indoor and outdoor, which is the California lifestyle—wanting to throw every door open and enjoy being outside,” says listing agent Linda May of Hilton & Hyland.

Want a closer look at the shiny new digs? May gave Robb Report an exclusive tour on Instagram live:

The main home, plus an additional two guest houses, sits on two acres of land, a real boon in the Los Angeles marketplace. The pool pavilion, meanwhile, is as big as some luxury New York apartments at 2,500 square feet. It includes a gym, entertainment space and kitchen. Plus, it (rather obviously) opens onto the pool, which has hedges on all sides for maximum privacy.

The nearby tennis court also feels very discreet. Landscape architect Nancy Goslee Power designed these outdoor areas, which feel like individual vignettes and oases. There’s a serene koi pond, for instance, as well as a large loggia space for dinner and drinks al fresco.

There’s not one but two primary bedrooms in the main home, each with views of your new private grounds. Two guest houses round out the four-bedroom residence, though there are accommodations in the many additional houses on the land as well.

Prefer to look a bit more before dropping $58 mill on the place? Check out more photos of the then-meets-now California digs, below: