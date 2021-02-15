This Palatial $45 Million LA Home Gives the Playboy Mansion a Run for Its Money

Sometimes, less is more—but in the case of one newly listed Los Angeles estate, more is more. Sitting on 1.5 acres, the Wyton Drive address is a huge, 15,000-square-foot home that has just about every room and amenity you can think of—plus a separate, 3,000-square-foot guest house.

Located in the heart of Holmby Hills, the ginormous home is just a few doors down from one of the area’s most notorious estates, the Playboy Mansion—which, in case you’re wondering, isn’t for sale—on a private, gated lot. It has the distinction of being one of the most expensive homes on the market in the already tony area—it’s part of Los Angeles’ “Platinum Triangle” of expensive neighborhoods, along with Bel Air and Beverly Hills.

Architecturally, the main residence makes a statement as soon as you enter. In the foyer a pair of curved staircases ascend to the second floor. High ceilings and a glass atrium add drama. While the style is a modern take on Neoclassical, the home is a relatively new construction. It’s owned by real estate investor Saeed Farkhondehpour, who, according to Mansion Global, tore down the original home and built this new one from scratch starting five years ago.

It’s an impressive residence, but these days, an equally coveted amenity is a good guest house—that way you don’t have to spend too much time with friends and family when they visit, especially for an extended period. And in the event of a Covid-19 case at home, there’s another place to go while still being nearby. Here, there’s a separate, 2,900-square-foot home on the property with three bedrooms and three bathrooms that fills the need.

Outside there’s a pool and tennis court, as well as plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. It’s been a popular alfresco party spot in the past, too—the previous listing agents held a bash here in 2019 that was neon themed, with lights dotting the home and the surrounding landscape.

The stylish digs are now represented by Fredrik Eklund and Marcy Roth of Douglas Elliman—if you’re looking for a property with a bit more space and grandeur, then it may be time to upgrade.

Check out more photos, below: