Inside a Sprawling $9.5 Million Calabasas Estate With Panoramic Valley Views

Few Southern California communities have risen in both prestige and prominence over the past few years quite like Calabasas, the horsey, rural enclave favored by film, music and sports celebrities. Located less than 25 miles from Hollywood, Calabasas gives a taste of country living that’s an easy drive from Tinseltown studios and the glamour of Beverly Hills.

Rising nearly 1,000 feet over the Santa Monica Mountains, the secluded area is known for having very few neighbors and massive homes—such as this luxe manse with panoramic views that just listed for a cool $9.499 million.

The indoor-outdoor living room. The Luxury Level

Like most homes in Calabasas, 2681 Country Ridge Road is large, encompassing over 9,000 square feet and set on a sprawling 11.1-acre lot. Perched on a promontory and completely modern in design, the abode is unique for both its size, seclusion and fresh-to-the-market status.

“You rarely find new-build properties like this in Calabasas, and this is a key part of what makes it so special,” says listing agent Gina Michelle of the Agency. “This is a truly gated community with the Santa Monica Mountains and a nature preserve set around it, so the sense of privacy is amazing.”

The property is part of Country Ridge Estates, a boutique development featuring eight new-build residences, all with expansive views and set on spacious lots. This newly listed home is the largest and has the most modern design slant of the bunch, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms set on two floors. “It’s really considered the crown jewel of the community,” Michelle says.

The pergola-covered patio. The Luxury Level

Surrounded entirely by wide open spaces, the abode features myriad covered patios and terraces, along with a large outdoor pool. If you can peel yourself away from the stunning alfresco areas, enter the home via an oversized, pivoting, steel-and-glass doorway that leads to an expansive great room, which is anchored by a dual-sided stone-fronted fireplace and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that display those show-stopping canyon views.

The entry area also features a see-through vertical wine cellar, ingeniously built into the grand staircase that leads to cozy seating areas and the majority of the bedrooms. Ample amounts of leather and stone can be found throughout the property, “giving it a really strong sense of touch and tactility,” says Michelle.

A large bathroom. The Luxury Level

Although there are many Mediterranean-style elements in the home, “the developer really wanted to steer away from this aesthetic, which is typical of Calabasas and the region,” Michelle continues. “They definitely did not want it to be a standard Mediterranean house,” he says.

The manse, like other properties in the area, has a resort-like feel to it. Along with the outdoor pool, the living room evokes a strong indoor-outdoor vibe thanks to the sprawling pergola-covered patio just beyond the fully-retractable floor-to-ceiling doors. There’s also an infinity-edge spa and a sunken fire pit, as well as a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar. A six-car garage is also available for you to store your favorite daily drivers, and, for when you feel like enjoying the indoors, relax in the intimate in-home movie theater featuring a state-of-the-art Dolby ATMOS System.

The light-filled entryway. The Luxury Level

According to Michelle and her husband, Koko Keledjian, who developed the property, new-build homes of this scale and detail are relatively rare in Calabasas. It’s not that the demand is not there, the couple explained. Rather, most homes in the tony enclave are still relatively new, well-designed and trade as is—not razed and then rebuilt as larger mansions like in so much of Southern California or other high-end locations.

“Most homes here were built in the early 2000s, so they’re not exactly new, but not really old either,” Michelle says. “People opt mostly to renovate, not scrap and rebuild, so finding truly newly completed estates is very, very uncommon.” Calabasas is also subject to strict development controls that impact both size and location of new homes.

The living room The Luxury Level

As for the Calabasas market itself, Michelle and Keledjian say that despite a recent market slowdown, buyers have returned to the area with confidence. “Folks seemed to be waiting for the other shoe to drop. But it did not drop,” the duo explains. “Inventory remains low here, especially at the upper end of the market,” Keledjian says. “People still just want to really live in Calabasas.”

See below for more photos of this modern Calabasas manse:

The bedroom. The Luxury Level