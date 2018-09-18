Inside America’s Most Expensive Zip Code

According to a Bloomberg analysis of IRS data, America’s most expensive zip code (specifically, it’s 33109), can be found on Fisher Island, a 216-acre haven about three miles off the coast of Miami, Fla. Accessible only by water taxi or ferry, the ultra-luxe hideaway is home to athletes, models, wealthy businesspeople, and celebrities (Oprah herself once lived there). The average income in 2015 was $2.5 million, and more than half of the tax returns revealed an income of over $200,000.

Not surprisingly, the homes on Fisher Island are lavish affairs, with private beach access and members-only amenities. Case in point: a two-story residence at 7412 Fisher Island Drive that is made up of two combined units. Spread across 6,298 square feet, it offers five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Two large terraces overlook the ocean, providing plenty of room to sunbathe, lounge, or host alfresco dinner parties.

The expansive living room shows off a wall of antique stone built-ins hand-carved in India along with a saltwater fish tank. Travertine floors and marble walls add a feeling of timeless elegance, and sliding glass doors open to let in the ocean breeze. In the kitchen, a large center island, state-of-the-art appliances, and wood cabinets create a space fit for gourmands. The master suite comes with a large walk-in closet and a bath with a large soaking tub. Additional staff and guest quarters guarantee there’s plenty of space for visitors.

Though some of the spaces could stand to be updated (the flowered wallpaper, for instance, may not be everyone’s cup of tea), the residence provides a more classic alternative to some of the island’s modern looks. A $250,000 membership fee provides access to amenities such as golf, tennis, a fitness center, a spa, a marina, and restaurants.

The unit has been listed by Elena Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.