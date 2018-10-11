Make Yourself at Home in an Apple Orchard or Pumpkin Patch

Autumn is officially here, which means you can trade iced coffee for pumpkin spice lattes and pools for pumpkin patches. Indeed, nothing says “fall” like apple picking and pumpkin carving—and there’s no need to travel far to participate in these quintessential fall activities. To prove the point, we found some amazing estates that express the spirit of the season through apples and pumpkins. So choose your fruit (or is it a vegetable?), and soak up the magic of the season every day from the comfort of your own home.

Pumpkin Patch Estate in New York

Nothing says fall like going to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect specimen. Instead of driving all the way to a public patch, why not just head to your backyard and pluck a pumpkin? You can do just that at 269 Nine Partners Road in Clinton Corners, New York. Located in the heart of Hudson Valley, this 64-acre property includes a peaceful lake, a wisteria-draped pergola, vegetable and flower gardens, mature maple trees, and a pumpkin patch. Kids (and kids at heart) will have a blast picking the perfect pumpkin to carve this Halloween. Afterward, they can head into the six-bedroom colonial farmhouse, where they can roast pumpkin seeds in the French-style kitchen or create jack-o’-lanterns near the fireplace in the barn-beamed sitting room.

The property is currently on the market for $2.4 million. Nicole Porter and Joseph Briggs of Houlihan Lawrence are representing the property.

Apple Orchard Estate in New Jersey

There’s nothing as American as apple pie—except, perhaps, owning your own apple orchard. Located in the rolling hills of New Jersey, the Cragwood Estate is a 95-acre property that includes a working farm with a greenhouse, vegetable garden, and apple orchard. The latter will be of particular interest to autumn aficionados, as homeowners and guests will have the opportunity to pick basketfuls of crisp apples to turn into turnovers, pies, or fritters.

Built in 1923, the Georgian-style estate shows off period touches (think chandeliers, wall frescoes, French doors, intricate millwork, and several fireplaces) as well as formal living and dining rooms, a library, and a wine cellar. The house holds nine bedrooms, 10 full baths, and three half baths. Outside, the heavily forested grounds overlook Ravine Lake and the Somerset Hills.

The estate, which was previously listed for $23 million, will be sold without reserve by Concierge Auctions. Bidding begins on October 16.