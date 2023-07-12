Home of the Week: This $125 Million Hamptons Manse Has a Kim Kardashian-Inspired Wine Cellar

You’d be forgiven for thinking this modern mansion was in Miami Beach or the Hollywood Hills.

This all-glass contemporary residence is actually a brand-new $125 million property at 155 Surfside Drive in Bridgehampton, a road that listing agent Craig Beem of Serhant says is “the new fertile ground for the celeb-meets-billionaire buyer.” While Surfside still has ways to go before being considered the “new” Meadow Lane or Gin Lane—two of the most exclusive addresses in the Hamptons—the home will surely set a new precedent for Bridgehampton.

The living room overlooking the ocean Serhant

The 10,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms across two floors with oversized living spaces and plenty of room for entertaining. Case in point: There is a 16-car garage, 56-foot-long great room, and an outdoor deck that could double as a beach club.

“155 Surfside is probably the most custom-built house in the Hamptons and was developed by Joe Farrell of Farrell Companies,” Beem tells Robb Report. “It’s like a resort and includes a putting green and two separate cooking stations on the roof deck, a salon, commercial-grade elevator, crazy glass wine built-in, and even a second-floor gym. You can exercise while looking at dolphins jumping out of the ocean.”

The kitchen Serhant

The home is fronted by dramatic lush landscaping, like manicured lawns and hedges and towering trees that lead you up the stairs to the entry. Inside, the double-height foyer is awash with natural light and dual reception rooms welcome you in. Continuing inside, the 56-foot-long great room features is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliding doors that overlook the backyard pool, deck, and ocean beyond. There’s even a champagne fridge in the living room. It’s built with solid steel construction and the finest materials and also has hurricane-proof glass.

The main level features a kitchen with high-touch finishes, like polished steel cabinetry, and state-of-the-art appliances, plus a glass-enclosed built-in wine closet inspired by Kim Kardashian’s homes. Near the kitchen is a formal dining room with a butler’s pantry and a media room opposite that. The main level is also where the first of two primary suites are located, and it is like its own apartment. Occupying an entire wing of this first floor, the ocean-facing bedroom has a spa-like en suite bathroom; a near 1,000-square-foot walk-in closet with custom storage; a private office; and a private in-ground hot tub for added privacy for the owners.

The glass-enclosed wine storage Serhant

Upstairs is where the second primary suite and the other six bedroom suites are located. This level also features a sprawling terrace and a gym. Finally, the glass-framed rooftop deck runs the proximity of the house and hosts the putting green, grilling stations, a shuffleboard, Jacuzzi, and TV, as well as the best views of the beach, ocean, and surrounding homes.

The property also has a separate apartment with a salon and barbers’ lounge. Outside on the main level, the heated gunite pool and pool deck look plucked from a five-star resort and can accommodate many. There are multiple sun loungers and covered gazebos that wouldn’t look out of place at a beach club. Part of the home’s appeal lies in its proximity to the ocean. There is 125 feet of beach frontage located just steps from the pool.

The resort-style pool Serhant

“At other beachfront Hamptons locations, even if you’re on the ocean, you have to cross dunes,” Beem says. “Here, the proximity to the ocean is less than a New York block. It’s closer to the beach than most anywhere in the Hamptons.”

While this is the first time the home has been listed on the public market, the home was rented for $4 million for just a few months, Beem told Robb Report. Bridgehampton is home to many swanky homes, including this $16 million modern residence that made a cameo in Billions.

Click here for more photos of 155 Surfside Drive.