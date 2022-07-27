Home of the Week: Inside Maisonette, a New $10 Million Townhouse on Manhattan’s Exclusive East End Avenue

East End Avenue is the kind of place that even die-hard New Yorkers may never stumble upon. Perched at the easternmost point of the Upper East Side, East End Avenue is bijoux boulevard that hugs the Hudson River for barely a mile. Lined with stolid, red-brick and terra cotta apartment buildings—and anchored by the urban oasis known as Carl Schurz Park—East End Avenue is rarified, refined and supremely family friendly.

As the home to Gracie Mansion—a.k.a., the official residence of the Mayor of New York City—East End Avenue is a bastion of traditional architectural styles. But a handful of completely new-build developments have recently made their mark. There’s 170 East End Avenue, a contemporary glass, granite and limestone-fronted tower designed by uber-architect Peter Marino. That’s followed by 20 East End Avenue, which was more recently completed by Robert AM Stern and features tell-tale Stern aesthetic flourishes, such as pre-war façade clad in limestone. And, most strikingly, 40 East End Avenue, a 28-condominium newcomer envisioned by Debra Burke—a modernist best known as the Dean of the Yale School of Architecture.

Fronted by creamy grey brick, 40 East End is a thoroughly modern addition to the area’s mostly grand, prewar-styled co-op buildings. Like many newly completed luxury developments, 40 East End Avenue features not just its 27 oversized condominium residences, but its own townhouse—a privately accessed triplex Maisonette offering all of the benefits of living in a full-service building with the seclusion and intimacy of a stand-alone residence and priced at $9.945 million.

“You have a private street entrance on East 81st Street…in addition to direct and discreet access to all of the building’s amenities—a parlor lounge, library, game room, fitness center and gourmet catering kitchen,” explains Scott J. Avram, senior vice president with Lightstone, which developed 40 East End Avenue.

The Maisonette sprawls for a total of nearly 5,000 square-feet spread over three floors—with an additional 608 square feet of outdoor courtyard space. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms (plus a pair of powder rooms)—along with a private elevator, dedicated porte cochere and ceilings that soar upwards of 11 feet from the floor. Most intriguing of all, the entire home has been designed by Maison Gerard, the beloved Lower Manhattan furnishings gallery which has partnered with 40 East End Avenue to style key residences throughout the building.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Maison Gerard’s warm, eclectic interiors form a calming counterpart to Berke’s cooler, more cutting-edge exteriors. “They’ve really brought the home to life,” says Avram of Maison Gerard’s design scheme, whose individual pieces are available for an extra cost. “The partnership with Maison Gerard allows buyers to imagine how they might live in and use the space.”

The Maisonette is anchored by a triplex grand staircase that connects top to bottom. On its lowest level—just beyond a formal foyer—is a massive living room and formal dining area, both of which overlook the verdant private garden. Meanwhile, within the garden itself are alfresco amenities including an automated irrigation system and outdoor kitchen with a gas grill. The garden is the only one of its kind at 40 East End Avenue, an urban oasis of sorts tucked within the larger luxury development.

Inside the home itself is a primary kitchen, to the rest of the lower-level lacquer painted Italian cabinetry accented by Italian Arabescato Cervaiole marble and centered by a sizable kitchen island ideal for entertaining. All of the appliances are by The Gaggenau—including a double oven, a dishwasher and a full height wine refrigerator. “The marble comes from the Alpuan Alps in Tuscany…[and is among many] other design elements selected by Berke,” Avram says.

Upstairs, the oversized second-floor primary suite directly faces the garden and includes a pair of walk-in closets—along with an en-suite primary bathroom laden with additional Arabescato Cervaiole marble. Fluted mirrored glass panels, a custom Italian vanity finished in polished nickel and six-foot soaking sub complete the bathroom’s sanctuary-like feel. Beyond the primary suite—and second-floor library—a Butler’s pantry with its own wine refrigerator, ice maker and Gaggenau dishwasher is connected via dumbwaiter to the kitchen one floor below.

Although the home is close to key Gotham cultural landmarks, its elevated sense of coziness and comfort make it the kind of place many might never want to leave. “We set out to create a luxurious building that felt intimate while still providing the highly sought-after amenities that enhanced the lives of our residents,” Avram says. “The result is a stately combination of classic elegance with the modern luxuries and conveniences we crave.”

Check out more photos of the property here:

