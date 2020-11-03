Home of the Week: Inside a $7.5 Million Curved Steel-and-Glass Architectural Marvel in Vancouver

It’s been called everything from a Canadian landmark to a mind-bending modernist treasure to an architectural jewel. We’ll just call it “epic.”

Known worldwide as the Eppich House II, this one-of-a-kind, curved steel-and-glass marvel in West Vancouver, British Columbia, was built in 1988 for Hugo Eppich, cofounder of Canadian custom metal manufacturers Ebco Industries.

What adds to the home’s considerable provenance is that it was designed by the late Arthur Erickson, one of Canada’s most acclaimed architects. Before his death in 2009, Erickson described the three-story home as his “most complete work.”

If that wasn’t enough, not only did Erickson design the home’s complex, curvy exterior, but he also designed every key piece of furniture which, like the all those steel beams, were handmade by Ebco’s steel fabricators.

And yes, all the curvilinear furnishings—those steel-paneled, mustard-colored living room sofas are just stunning, and still look contemporary—are included in the sale.

“The home is really a piece of artwork that took over nine years to build. It is a true Canadian landmark,” says Eric Latta, listing broker with Sotheby’s International Canada.

And if the home looks vaguely familiar, it has featured in numerous architectural books and even as a backdrop for the 2018 Liam Neeson snowplow action thriller Hard Powder.

First listed in 2018 for $16.8 million Canadian—the equivalent of $12.6 million US at the time—the price has steadily dropped to today’s asking price of $9.98 million Canadian, or roughly $7.5 million US.

“In 2018 there was nothing comparable on the market to price it against. We hope the current price will bring in a buyer who appreciates the home’s architectural and historical significance,” says Latta.

Set on 1.18 acres, the approximately 6,000-square-foot house cascades down a hillside like a waterfall, in a series of wavy steel frames filled with floor-to-ceiling glass.

In a recent virtual tour of the home, Hugo Eppich—now in his eighties and looking to downsize—explained that his original plan was to build the home using concrete.

“Since we had a steel fabrication company, as well as electroplating and upholstery, Arthur (Erickson) thought it would be nice to make the house out of steel. Usually, steel houses are just linear. But in our case, he wanted to make it roll into the landscape.”

The three terraced levels feature four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with walls of glass block at each end. The lower level bedrooms are reserved for kids or guests, while the top floor makes up the spacious primary bedroom offering distant views of Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet.

On the main level, the living room has the look of some 1970s spy film set, with its chrome-tube leather sofas and chairs, shiny steel pillars, and wood-paneled ceiling.

The room flows into a dining area with a grand dining table surrounded by a set of funky, Arthur Erickson-designed red and gold dining chairs, again made by Hugo Eppich’s metal and upholstery artisans.

The family room, with its distinct yellow sofas, opens out to an infinity-edged pool that’s covered by the same curved steel framing and chrome pillars as the main house.

According to Sotheby’s Latta, in the construction of the home, a creek was diverted to create a serene reflecting pool surrounded by unstructured gardens laid out by acclaimed landscape designer Cornelia Oberlander.

Seems Eppich’s favorite spot was—and still is—a seat by the tranquil pool looking back at his spectacular home. He reportedly loved the spot so much that he decided to build a self-contained carriage house next to it, with stunning curved-glass sliding doors.

So who’s going to buy this epic house? According to Latta: “I think it would be someone who appreciates a fine, iconic piece of architecture that is completely unique. It really is like owning your own private museum.”