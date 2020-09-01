Home of the Week: Inside an Ultra-Modern $52 Million Oasis in the Hamptons

As we head into the last official weekend of summer and home-seeking Manhattanites are by all reports leaving the city in droves, properties like this mansion in the Hamptons have even more appeal. The spectacular, glass-encased oceanfront estate would make a perfect reason to make a beachside move permanent. All it takes is $52 million in green.

Set on 2.55 acres in sleepy Wainscott—neighbors include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the Spielbergs, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin—this architectural gem claims more than 230 feet of toes-in-the-sand beach for itself.

Designed by local architects-to-the-stars, Barnes Coy, the 11,000-square-foot retreat stands out for its striking inverted-pyramid roof design, acres of glass and three separate “pavilion” living spaces.

Aviation parts entrepreneur David Susser, 55, and his wife Marla reportedly paid $16.5 million for the prized lot back in 2015 and spent the next three years working with builders Mayfair Construction to create their dream summer home.

Wainscott’s aptly-named Beach Lane leads to steely security gates with a long, crunchy gravel driveway taking you to the home’s spectacular, towering glass entrance.

Hop on the elevator, or climb the exterior stairs or interior staircase into the main, open-plan great room and prepare for your jaw to drop. With its wall of tempered glass soaring to 22 feet high, all you see is a CinemaScope vista of the crashing Atlantic.

The centerpiece of the space is a vast granite fireplace taking up more than half the width of the room. If that upside-down pyramid ceiling wasn’t visually dramatic enough, the rich teak planking that covers it only heightens the home’s serene Scandinavian vibe.

At the other end of this cavernous, goldfish-bowl space is a sleek, German Bulthaup-designed kitchen, brimming with high-end Gaggenau, Sub-Zero and Meile appliances. The marble backsplash, looking like crashing waves, is nothing less than a piece of art.

With its three “pavilions,” the home has a the feel of a resort or family compound. The eastern wing is home to a stunning master suite with dual bathrooms, capacious walk-in closets, and a bedroom with double-height windows offering more ocean views.

The third pavilion houses five ensuite bedrooms on the upper level, with a staircase leading down to an expansive gym, sauna and steam room, as well as a rec room with a TV wall, wet bar and pool table.

For golf lovers who want to warm-up for a round at the nearby nine-hole Poxabogue Golf Course, this lower level also features a golf room with big-screen simulator.

Two staff suites and garaging for four vehicles are also part of this angular wing which, with its exterior walls of teak and triangular windows, has the look of an ocean liner bow.

The home is built around a vas, ocean-facing elevated terrace featuring a 72-foot-long infinity-edged pool and endless space for sun loungers, sofas, tables and chairs. The entire deck is made of beautiful Ipe wood planking.

For poolside al fresco dining, a large covered space to one side comes with a full outdoor kitchen, dining tables and shaded sofas.

To access the pristine Wainscott Beach—town permit required—take the home’s private walkway that winds through grassy dunes. A short stroll east leads you to the exclusive and very private 290-acre Georgica Pond lagoon with its A-list homeowners.

Despite the estate’s ambitious $52 million asking, listing agent Gary DePersia, of the Corcoran Group expects plenty of interest. The Hamptons real estate market is on fire right now as more New Yorkers see fewer reasons to live and work in the city.

Check out this video of the home, and see more photos below.